Pay what you want at junk food cafe

A cafe which serves due to be thrown away food lets people have their meal in return for whatever they can afford.

The Real Junk Food Project in Foleshill collects unsold surplus food from local businesses and turns it into meals made by volunteers.

Customers then pay what they think it is worth or give up some time and skill for their suppers.

The cafe is at Foleshill Baptist Church on Mondays and Fridays between 12:00 and 14:00.