The life and death of a stunt biker

The father of a 21-year-old stunt biker killed in a quad bike crash in Coventry has broken down in tears as he revealed his son was not wearing a helmet.

Tyrone Evans performed high-risk stunts on his bike and many videos of these went viral on social media.

But he often rode illegally on public roads and Dec Evans said his son had been aware he was breaking the law.

He is urging other stunt bikers to wear a helmet.

