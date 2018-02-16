Video

A former Coventry student has been describing the terror of being caught up in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Seventeen people died in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Lewis Mizen, 17, moved to Florida from Coventry with his family in 2015.

He was barricaded in a store cupboard with his friends while the deadliest US school shooting since 2012 unfolded.