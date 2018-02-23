'They were the most loving boys'
Aunts pay tribute to brothers killed in Coventry crash

Aunts of two young brothers killed in a crash in Coventry have paid tribute to their nephews.

Casper and Corey Platt-May, aged two and six, were hit by a car on MacDonald Road at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday.

Two people are in police custody.