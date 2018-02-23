'They were the most loving boys'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aunts pay tribute to brothers killed in Coventry crash
Aunts of two young brothers killed in a crash in Coventry have paid tribute to their nephews.
Casper and Corey Platt-May, aged two and six, were hit by a car on MacDonald Road at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday.
Two people are in police custody.
-
23 Feb 2018
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-43169769/aunts-pay-tribute-to-brothers-killed-in-coventry-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window