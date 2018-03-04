First WW1 shipwreck now wildlife haven

Shipwrecked in WW1: City of Winchester now marine haven
An amateur scuba diver who discovered the wreck of the first British merchant ship to be sunk in World War One is hoping to preserve it as a home for marine life.
Steve Dover, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, discovered the 6,000-tonne City of Winchester during a dive off the Hallaniyat Islands in 1998. The ship had become a man-made reef supporting dozens of species.
However, a more recent dive revealed the depletion of fish life and Mr Dover is now appealing to the government of Oman to set up a 25-mile no fishing zone around the shipwreck to allow stocks to regenerate.
