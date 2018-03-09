Doctor Who pioneer's graffiti tribute
Video

Artist paints tribute to Doctor Who theme tune creator

A life-sized portrait of composer Delia Derbyshire has been spray-painted on to a university building.

The musician is best known for creating the Doctor Who theme tune when she was employed at the BBC's Radiophonic workshop.

Her picture has been painted on the Ellen Terry building in Coventry by Bristol street artist Stewy to mark International Women's Day.

