Footballers with disabilities join league
Disability football team plays first competitive game

Young footballers, all with disabilities, have played their first competitive game after being invited to compete at Aston Villa.

The players, aged between 10 and 14 and who come from across Bedworth and Nuneaton, played in the Ability Counts League.

Disability Football, run by the local leisure trust, runs monthly matches run in partnership with Higham Football Club and is supported by Birmingham Football Association.

  • 12 Mar 2018