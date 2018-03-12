Footballers with disabilities join league

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Disability football team plays first competitive game
Young footballers, all with disabilities, have played their first competitive game after being invited to compete at Aston Villa.
The players, aged between 10 and 14 and who come from across Bedworth and Nuneaton, played in the Ability Counts League.
Disability Football, run by the local leisure trust, runs monthly matches run in partnership with Higham Football Club and is supported by Birmingham Football Association.
-
12 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-43378250/disability-football-team-plays-first-competitive-gameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window