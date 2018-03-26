Video

Max Stainton wants to be the first disabled person to reach Everest base camp on horseback.

The 27-year-old, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, who has cerebral palsy, is practising by spending lots of time in the saddle.

However, the nine-day challenge will also require some walking and Max is building up his endurance by walking up and down the fire escape at his flats.

He hopes to raise £50,000 for the Riding for the Disabled charity.