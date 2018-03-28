Film made with support of Baby Lifeline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stars of a new film about babies show support for Baby Lifeline

A charity set up to support mothers and babies has got the backing of film stars including David Tennant.

Coventry's Baby Lifeline helps with the effort to train thousands of NHS staff in how to deal with childbirth emergencies.

A film premiere in Birmingham at the weekend involving a host of stars will be helping to raise funds for hospital maternity equipment.

  • 28 Mar 2018