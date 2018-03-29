Monastery given £4m for restoration

Video

A 600-year-old monastery is to be restored and opened to the public in time for Coventry's City of Culture celebrations in 2021.

The £4.3m Heritage Lottery Fund award will allow work to take place on the grade I listed Charterhouse.

A Carthusian monastery dating from 1381, it was previously used by the City College before falling into disrepair.

Historic Coventry Trust said the aim was to open the monastery, including a new heritage visitor centre, to the public in 2020.