The four-year-old with dementia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Childhood dementia: Boy fronts Tube station poster campaign

A four-year-old boy with a rare form of dementia is fronting a poster campaign to promote awareness of the condition.

George Young, from Kenilworth in Warwickshire, has Batten disease.

He can no longer walk or speak, and the condition can lead to blindness.

  • 18 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'You don't look like you've got dementia'