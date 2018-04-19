Ghost town comes back to life
Video

Coventry's 'ghost town' revived in old TV footage

An exhibition of long-forgotten television footage featuring Coventry has gone on show.

Researchers from the University of Warwick have uncovered images not seen in decades.

The Ghost Town exhibition, named after the 1981 number one hit by 2-Tone Records band The Specials, is free to the public at the Shop Front Theatre in Coventry until Sunday.

