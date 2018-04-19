Ghost town comes back to life

Media player
Coventry's 'ghost town' revived in old TV footage
An exhibition of long-forgotten television footage featuring Coventry has gone on show.
Researchers from the University of Warwick have uncovered images not seen in decades.
The Ghost Town exhibition, named after the 1981 number one hit by 2-Tone Records band The Specials, is free to the public at the Shop Front Theatre in Coventry until Sunday.
19 Apr 2018
