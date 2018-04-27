Cars vandalised at railway station
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nine cars vandalised at Warwick Parkway station

Cars have been vandalised at Warwick Parkway train station.

Nine vehicles were attacked with wheels stolen and windows smashed.

The contents of the cars were strewn on the floor.

Chiltern Railways which runs the station said: “This car park is covered by CCTV and damage to vehicles across the route is rare.

"We are working with Warwickshire Police and assisting those that have been affected.”

  • 27 Apr 2018