From the bank to being on the beat

The special constable 'risk taker' who works in a bank
When Hitesh Mehta is not working in a bank, he volunteers for West Midlands Police as a special constable.
The 33-year-old, who works for HSBC, does a minimum of 16 hours a month for the force.
It is recruiting special constables for the first time in four years.
BBC News went behind the scenes to film him on duty.
29 Apr 2018
