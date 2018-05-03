Video

A schoolboy whose life was in jeopardy when a bone marrow donor could not be found, has been sent home from hospital with a clean bill of health.

Tako Ngambi, 11, from Coventry, has spent the last 10 months in Birmingham Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with the rare disease aplastic anaemia, which means the bone marrow and stem cells do not produce enough blood cells.

A transplant from his mother failed, but a pioneering technique meant his father's unmatched bone marrow could be used.

Video journalist: Chanise Evans