T-shirt swaps help cultural understanding

T-shirts painted by children in Britain and Iraq have been exchanged in a project aimed at building friendship across borders.

Pupils from Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull painted the shirts with hand prints and messages of friendship for Iraqi children living in refugee camps.

The Let's Be Friends project was set up by Coventry University graduate, Zinah Mohammed, who grew up in Baghdad.

The 26-year-old said it was a way of teaching children how similar we all are.