Britain's Cal Crutchlow has been in action at the motor racing circuit Silverstone, albeit on his own.

Crutchlow, who's from Coventry, was trying out the new track which has been resurfaced. He's due to compete there in August in the British MotoGP.

After a win in Argentina in April, Crutchlow for a time became the first Briton to lead the championship since Barry Sheene almost 40 years ago.