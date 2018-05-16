Media player
Workers repair a shaft on the West Coast Main Line while the trains still run
Work has started to repair a Victorian shaft high above the West Coast Main Line.
Maintenance workers are removing soot, repointing and repairing brickwork at the Great Northern Shaft, above Kilsby Tunnel near Rugby.
The work will take nine months, but the 400 trains using the tunnel each day will be unaffected.
16 May 2018
