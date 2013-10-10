Kendal aquanauts set for Haweswater Aqueduct mission

Video

A crew of about 100 men and women 'aquanauts' will be venturing into what has been described as "uncharted territory" inspecting one of the UK's most important water pipes.

After 10 years of planning, water company United Utilities is undertaking a complex project to conduct a detailed structural analysis of Haweswater Aqueduct for the first time in its almost-60-year history.

Mark McAlindon reports.