Whitehaven buildings part of Grade II listed survey

Video

All of England's Grade II listed buildings including a former YMCA building in Cumbria are to be surveyed by English Heritage for the first time.

The body is calling for an "army of volunteers" to determine which of the 345,000 are at risk from neglect.

More than 700 buildings were identified as needing attention during pilot programmes, including a former YMCA building and Methodist Church in Whitehaven.

Conservation volunteer Philip Gibbon said it will be "incredible" to bring the town's heritage back to where it should be.