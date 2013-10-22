Cumbrian criticised hospitals recruit matrons

Video

Hospitals in north Cumbria criticised for high death rates have recruited matrons to "improve focus" and "standards of care" on wards.

The staff have been recruited in the wake of the Keogh Review when the trust was one of 11 put into special measures over death rates.

The new staff will work across Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle and West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven, North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust said.

Matron Clare Barlow said she cares "very passionately" about looking after patients and will make sure she delivers the "very best" quality of care.