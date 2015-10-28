Cumbria Police is warning its dog unit could be axed

Video

Cumbria Police is warning that its specialist dog unit could be axed.

The force has already announced budget reductions of up to £26m by 2020, leading to increasing speculation about where the cuts will fall.

The dog unit is currently staffed with 16 officers and 23 dogs, and despite the work the animals carry out, every department is now being considered for savings.

Sgt Mark Yielder says the work the dogs do is invaluable in detecting crime and saving lives.