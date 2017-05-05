Video

A rare form of the cloud known as the Helm Bar was seen over Cumbria last night.

It's formed by the Helm wind, and both are unique to the county.

The wind rushes down the slopes of the Pennines and then air then bounces into the air like the standing wave seen below some waterfalls, forming the line of cloud, normally just over the Eden Valley.

This time it was seen far more widely.