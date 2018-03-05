Snowy sheep rescue in Cumbria
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Birdoswald farmer digs out sheep buried by snow

A farmer came to the rescue of several of his sheep after the animals were trapped by heavy snowfall.

Craig Ballantyne and his partner, Zoe, stepped in after several days of severe weather hit their farm near Birdoswald in Cumbria.

  • 05 Mar 2018
  • From the section Cumbria
Go to next video: Horse face-plants into snow-drift