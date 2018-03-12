Children help recreate dance hall atmosphere
Children and dementia sufferers dance together

Children are dancing with older members of the Milnthorpe community in Cumbria in a project to help those living with dementia.

The sessions run by Dignity in Dementia aim to recreate some of the atmosphere of the dance halls of the 1950s and 60s when many people went dancing.

The children are learning the dances and finding out about the music and clothes of the time.

