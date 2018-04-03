The 'path fairies' fixing the fells

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Fix the Fells work to maintain the Lake District
Fix the Fells is a voluntary organisation that tackles erosion problems by repairing and maintaining more than 200 upland paths in the Lake District.
-
03 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-43626714/how-fix-the-fells-work-to-maintain-the-lake-districtRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window