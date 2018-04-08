'Beast from the East' storm damage shown
Video

Lake District drone footage shows 'Beast from the East' storm damage

Work has begun to repair a Lake District beauty spot after the "Beast from the East" storm blew down hundreds of trees.

Thirlmere reservoir in Cumbria was badly hit when the cold snap combined with storm Emma to create widespread disruption across the UK at the beginning of March.

  • 08 Apr 2018