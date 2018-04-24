'If they get lonely they can play with me'

Media player
Ormsgill school children help tackle loneliness
Pupils at Ormsgill Primary School invited elderly people to enjoy a day at their school.
They spent time with the children and were treated to a meal and a tour of the school with the aim of helping combat loneliness.
24 Apr 2018
