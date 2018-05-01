Frame football team 'are a family'
A Cumbrian man has launched the county's first frame football team to make the game accessible for youngsters with mobility problems.

Chris Dunn was inspired by step-son Oliver who, after having a major operation for his cerebral palsy, was struggling to find sports groups to join.

