'I don't dread Monday mornings'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cumbrian shepherdess Hannah Jackson 'never dreads Monday mornings'

Shepherdess Hannah Jackson says her job means she doesn't dread Monday mornings.

The 24-year-old moved to Cumbria five years ago and says her job has given her "the perfect balance of everything".

  • 03 May 2018
