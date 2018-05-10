From the Army to alpaca farmer
From life in the Army to alpaca farmer

Terry Barlow suffered a knee injury while he was in the Army which meant he needed to find a change of career.

After moving from Manchester to the Lake District, he had the unusual idea of becoming an alpaca farmer.

Now, with a 60-strong herd, he is developing his work into a social enterprise with the aim of having a positive impact on the community around him.

