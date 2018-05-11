'The thrill I get to climb the mountains'
The woman forging accessible routes in a 4x4 wheelchair

Ten years ago Debbie North was diagnosed with spinal degeneration.

A keen explorer, she was determined to get back in her "beloved countryside and mountains and fells" in Cumbria despite being unable to walk.

Thanks to an all-terrain wheelchair, she can now "climb and I can go higher" and now enjoys a career writing accessible guides.

