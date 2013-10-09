Denyse Sweeney's family protest over Goa death 'inaction'

Video

Two women from Derby have taken part in a protest at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) because they feel they have had a lack of support following the death of their sister.

Denyse Sweeney, 34, died in Goa, India, in 2010, in what Indian authorities had blamed on a drugs overdose.

But in 2012, a Home Office pathologist said Ms Sweeney had died from a head injury. Her family believe she was murdered.

Simon Hare reports for East Midlands Today.