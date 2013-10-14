Woman relives 'frightening' allergic reaction

Video

Derby trading standards says it has seen an increase in the number of complaints from people who have had serious reactions to food allergies after eating at restaurants and takeaways in the city.

Officers say many food outlets are failing to label their menus correctly or listen to customers with allergies.

Inside Out spoke to Tessa Coates from Nottingham, who said she went into anaphylactic shock and could have died after eating a meal at a Derby restaurant that contained traces of nuts.

She said many people failed to understand the seriousness of food allergies.

Watch the full report by BBC Inside Out: East Midlands on BBC One on Monday, 14 October at 19:30 BST and nationwide thereafter on the iPlayer.