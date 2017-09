Video

One of the last remaining survivors who took part in a breakout from a German prisoner of war camp which was immortalised in the film The Great Escape has died aged 91.

Frank Stone, from Hathersage in Derbyshire, lived in hut 104, from which Harry, the main escape tunnel, was dug.

The story was made into a film in 1963, starring Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson and Richard Attenborough.