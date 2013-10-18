Father of Aimee Woodward's appeal after riding death

Video

A father has appealed to the parents of horse riders to ensure that their children wear protective clothing after his daughter was crushed when her horse rolled on top of her.

Aimee Woodward, 22, from Draycott, fell from her mount at the Leicestershire circuit last September. She died a month later.

A jury returned a verdict of accidental death after a two-day inquest in Loughborough.

BBC East Midlands Today's James Roberson spoke to Ms Woodward's father and stepmother Robin and Carolyn Woodward.