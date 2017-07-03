Watch: Men who robbed HSBC bank in Swadlincote caught on camera

Video

HSBC is offering a £25,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of robbers who stole thousands of pounds from a branch in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police has released CCTV footage in a bid to identify two men who smashed windows with a sledgehammer and a concrete block and forced their way into the branch on High Street, Swadlincote, on 12 December last year.

Police said the men stole a "substantial amount" of cash and fled along with a third robber, who was waiting outside.