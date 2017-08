Video

CCTV footage of ram raiders stealing a supermarket cash machine has been released by police.

The video shows the men arrive with a car, a 4x4 towing a trailer and a teleporter, in Hatton, Derbyshire, on 3 August.

The ATM was dragged from the wall of the Nisa store before being loaded on to the trailer.

Police arrived at the scene and one of the thieves threw a metal bar at officers before driving away.