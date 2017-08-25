Video shows serial sex attacker Ilija High confessing to police

Video

Police have released footage of the moment Derby sex attacker Ilija High confessed to his crimes after handing himself in.

High, 23, raped an 18-year-old woman in Derby three times and sexually assaulted and tried to rape two other victims, aged 14 and 28.

Jailing High for 22 years, Judge Robert Egbuna said there was "copycat offending" after High watched pornography depicting "violent, unconsenting sex".