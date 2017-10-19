Arrest over 'racist' Snapchat video

Video

A Sainsbury's worker has been arrested on suspicion of racial offences over a video in which he made comments about customers of Pakistani descent.

Joshua Dryden repeatedly swears in the Snapchat video, uses a word deemed to be a racial slur and complains about them wanting items "as cheap as possible".

Derbyshire Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested for racial offences under the Public Order Act.