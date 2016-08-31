Video

The mother of a backpacker who was stabbed to death in Australia has spoken from inside the hostel where her daughter died.

Mia Ayliffe-Chung, 20, was killed at a workers' hostel in Home Hill, near Townsville, in Queensland last August.

Her mother, Rosie Ayliffe, from Derbyshire, has called for Australian farm work to be regulated, saying an "aggressive atmosphere" contributed to Mia's death.

She has set up a website which offers advice for travellers and guidance on safe places to work, and three Australian states are now looking at regulating labour hire.

