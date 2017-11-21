Video

This is the moment a pedestrian narrowly avoids being hit by a drunken Bentley driver in a pub car park.

CCTV footage from outside the White Lion in Sawley, Derbyshire, shows Danny Jackon's £150,000 convertible smashing into a parked car in June.

Jackson, 69, of Wilne Road, Draycott, claimed to have panicked in the belief his car was being stolen, the Derby Telegraph reported.

He was jailed for 15 months and handed a 27-month driving ban at Derby Crown Court after he admitted dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol