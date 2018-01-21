Are insects the future of food?

Video

Around the world, about two billion people regularly eat insects as part of their daily diet, yet many Brits still turn their noses up at the notion of biting into one.

BBC News has analysed whether insects can help tackle food poverty long-term.

One Derbyshire-based company, Crunchy Critters in Ilkeston, says the price of insects can be reduced by increasing manufacturing.

