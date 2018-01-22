Teen thrown into air in hit-and-run

Video

"Shocking" CCTV footage of the moment a hit-and-run driver sent a teenager flying through the air has been released.

Derbyshire Police said the 19-year-old, who is now in a wheelchair as part of his recovery, was "lucky to be alive" after he was hit in Normanton Road, Derby, at about 19:30 GMT on 5 November.

The force is appealing for anyone who has information about dark, possibly grey Audi A3 with bumper, bonnet and windscreen damage around the time of the collision.