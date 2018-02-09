Living in 'a piece of heaven' since 1928

Video

Health professionals have spoken of their love of a "very independent" and "feisty" woman who lived on the same farm since the 1920s.

Olive Harvey was at Stocking Farm in Derbyshire - described as "a piece of heaven" - since 1928.

The 89-year-old required daily care as she was recovering from lymphoma. She also needed daily insulin for diabetes.

Olive's story is part of the latest series of The Real Peak Practice, which airs on Friday.

