Why I spent six days with my wife's body

Video

A man has said sleeping in the same room as his wife's body for six days after she died is still helping the family as they cope with her loss.

Wendy Davison, 50, died at home in Derby last year after a 10-year battle with cervical cancer.

Russell Davison did not want her body to go to a mortuary and has previously said he wants to challenges attitudes to dying.

It is not an offence to keep a body at home until the funeral as long as a death is reported and registered.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands at 19:30 GMT on Monday 12 February on BBC One, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.