Boy who dialled 999 after his mother collapses wins bravery award
A boy who rang 999 after his mother became unconscious and collapsed at home has been recognised for his bravery.
George Mart, from Belper, Derbyshire, was five when he called for help for his mother Leanne.
He has been given an Laverick bravery award, which recognises courageous young people, from East Midlands Ambulance Service.
17 Mar 2018
