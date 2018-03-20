Media player
Cannabis oil: Meet the woman taking it for breast cancer recovery
A breast cancer survivor says she is taking cannabis oil to help her recover from illness.
Nikki Bednall, from Kilburn in Derbyshire, said she turned to using CBD oil through "desperation not recreation", and claims it helps to control her anxiety.
There is no medical proof that CBD oil cures illnesses.
20 Mar 2018
