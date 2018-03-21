Media player
Derby taxi spot checks reveal 'worst' safety flaws
An inspection of Derby licensed taxis found all five private hire vehicles and hackney carriages pulled over had defects.
Four drivers immediately had their vehicle licence suspended.
21 Mar 2018
