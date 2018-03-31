Media player
Runner Bill Mitchell, 73, runs 18 marathons a year
A 73-year-old man has revealed how a desire to get fit lead him to take part in one of the world's toughest marathons.
Bill Mitchell, from Turnditch, Derbyshire, said he has completed 139 marathons in 10 years.
He is training for his fourth Marathon des Sables, a 156 mile (251 km) race across the Sahara desert.
31 Mar 2018
